5 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $0

Inspired by European Old-World Designs, this Highland Homes Westlake model is positioned on an acre in the distinguished Wild Rose Estates in NE Twin Falls. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a bonus room on all on a single level make this floor plan a very desirable home. You will admire the quartz, granite, and organic stone used throughout with period light fixtures - adding to the ambiance of this stunning property. 9-inch-wide plank engineered wood flooring and stone fireplace are just a few of the extras that will speak of old-world Europe. The chef grade Wolf appliances in the spacious gourmet kitchen will definitely spoil the cook in your family. The primary bedroom and ensuite bath with a spacious walk-in shower and claw foot tub provide a haven at days end. Natural gas, pressurized irrigation, and fiber internet add to the many extras offered in this amazing residence. Make it yours today! Estimated completion to be Nov 2022.
