Southern Idaho Canyon Paradise!! This immaculate 5 bedroom 3 bath log cabin, located on the Rock creek canyon just minutes from Twin falls has it all!! Sitting on 2.5 acres this 3818 sqft. home includes a 1 car attached garage with storage room, a 3 car detached garage, tack shop (heated + ac), 12' x 20' bully barn, 500 gallon propane tank, pond, 2 fire pits, hot tub with a covered deck overlooking the rock creek canyon and over 200 trees on the property. Also all appliances: 2 ovens, range, dish washer, water softner, refrigerator and washer and dryer are included.