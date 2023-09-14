Luxury & serenity harmonize within this phenomenal home. Nestled on an immaculate 1.31 acre lot w/ unobstructed views of the Idaho skies, & tranquil pond. The main floor features a surround sound system, wood encased windows, a roomy front office, & private guest wing. Upstairs boasts 2 built in desks, & bonus room. The garage holds an extra deep bay, storage & workspace galore!