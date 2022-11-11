5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $749,900
Court record says releasing information might threaten safety of individuals.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
Gov. Brad Little will be re-elected to a second term as governor, with the Associated Press calling the race for Little at 9:05 p.m., moments after polls closed.
An error reporting Jerome County ballots was identified and corrected, resulting in a reversal in outcomes for a legislative race.
Dems sweep District 26, GOP carries rest of Magic Valley in 2022 election — but just for a short while
Traditionally left-leaning Blaine County has merged with Lincoln and Jerome counties by redistricting, and the GOP saw a chance to flip the district.
Matilde J. Centeno-Rojas, 65, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault.
Despite warnings about a winter storm, a number of vehicles got stuck on roads in the South Hills last weekend.
Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …
It’s odd that a state that brags about small government just voted for bigger government.