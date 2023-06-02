New 5 Bedroom Build from Eclipse Homes, under construction in Rockledge Estates within the Kimberly School District. 1 acre lot backs to community park. Wide open living spaces with tray ceiling at great room, custom finished fireplace, large walk-in pantry and 9 foot long kitchen island! Huge oversized garage perfect for his and hers. 2nd story has large flex room with walk-in closet and full bath. Community HOA provides peace of mind with a community water system with testing. Builder warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $681,900
