New 5 Bedroom Build from Eclipse Homes, under construction in Rockledge Estates within the Kimberly School District. 1 acre lot backs to community park. Wide open living spaces with tray ceiling at great room, custom finished fireplace, large walk-in pantry and 9 foot long kitchen island! Huge oversized garage perfect for his and hers. 2nd story has large flex room with walk-in closet and full bath. Community HOA provides peace of mind with a community water system with testing. Builder warranty.
5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $669,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CURIOUS MIND: What are they doing in the median between Twin Falls and Jerome?
Death notices for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Death notices for Friday, June 23, 2023.
Four days of music to kick off at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds.