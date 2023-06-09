Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Southern Idaho! This newly built home boasts an impressive 3,578 square feet of living space, including a full basement with 9 foot ceilings for even more room to spread out and enjoy. As soon as you step inside, you'll be greeted by a stunning open-concept design that seamlessly blends together the living, dining, and kitchen areas. With plenty of natural light pouring in through the windows, this space is perfect for entertaining guests. One of the standout features of this home is the large pantry, which provides ample storage space for all your cooking essentials. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, with a beautiful quartz countertop that provides both style and functionality. Upstairs, you'll find spacious bedrooms that offer plenty of privacy and comfort. The master suite is a true oasis, complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom and plenty of closet space.