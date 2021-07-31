 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $500,000

Large 2 story freshly painted and re-carpeted home nestled between Twin Falls and Kimberly. 2 acre parcel with many outbuildings consisting of a huge approx. 5400 square foot shop, an 8 bay machine shed, a grain silo, plus more. If you need a place to put your stuff, this is the place!!

