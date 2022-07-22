5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $496,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
RUPERT — Police are releasing few details about an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Minidoka County.
FAIRFIELD — A 47-year-old Hailey man died Saturday night after his motorcycle crashed on a forest service road near Fairfield, police say.
Winds created difficult conditions for firefighters during Monday's Bray Fire, causing the fire to have multiple heads and burn in several directions.
TWIN FALLS — Mary Alice Park can take the “meanness” right out of you.
Congratulations to these families!
A 39-year-old Wyoming man is facing numerous criminal charges after police said he went on a rampage Saturday after crashing his vehicle on Interstate 84.
Opinion: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been dogged by scandal almost since the moment she took office. But after her bruising loss in the primary to Gov. Brad Little, she had a chance to sit back, kick her feet up, and simply wait out her lame-duck period until she could be replaced.
Bureau of Land Management fire crews were on the scene of a wildfire north of the Snake River Canyon.
Increases in costs for materials and a jump in the interest rate have slowed residential construction. Commercial and industrial projects, however, continue to gain ground in Jerome.