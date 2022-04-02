5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $315,000

Be the first to know
In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.
“Their pizza is great but their pasta is authentic and it’s what will keep them around forever,” Wesley Dalton said.
Little in a veto letter wrote that the legislation “significantly expands government overreach into the private sector.”
The council authorized Mayor Ruth Pierce to sign an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue for a daily flight between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.
A 54-year-old gooding woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Idaho Highway 46.
Tater Tots will soon forge closer ties to the Idaho side of Ore-Ida.
The iconic potato pellets created in Oregon by two brothers raised in Idaho will soon be produced by Idaho’s leading potato company.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
The Idaho Raptor Barbell Club went to a national competition. The team, comprised of students from the Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, had never competed before. They had only trained for seven weeks. Yet all seven competitors would walk out as new state champions.
A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in south-central Idaho more than three months ago. The winner has yet to come forward.
POCATELLO – A Murtaugh man and a Pocatello man have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
