 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $1,500,000

5 Bedroom Home in Kimberly - $1,500,000

MODERN FARMHOUSE ON A FARM/HOBBY RANCH! Here's a winning opportunity to own this immaculate, beautifully updated country home on a wooded lot, w/fabulous views of the So. Hills. This enviable, remodeled residence features granite counters, kitchen island, LVP flooring, new paint, new lighting, mostly new windows, new roof, 40X50 SHOP, 3 car attached garage + 1 detached, 9 stall barn w/tack room, 200x200 riding arena, 13 acres in hay, & 19.6 TFCC water shares. Very energy efficient home. Golf course nearby.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News