5 Bedroom Home in Jerome - $427,000

So much space! This 5 bedroom 3 bath home on .28 acres has amazing space to have friends and family to visit with the large rooms and extra gathering spaces. The master bedroom bath has double sinks & a huge walk in closet. This home boasts an extra 570 sq foot heated detached building; well finished & ready for anything! Close to schools and public park but with the country feel on the outskirts of town. Huge yard, fruit trees, fully fenced, storage shed & pressurized irrigation sprinklers.