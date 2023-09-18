The possibilities are endless with this luxury equine estate. This custom built 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home sits on 13 acres of country bliss. The endless amenities include a 50x75 foot shop with electricity and a covered RV pad. Attached is a 50x75 hay barn with attached covered horse stalls, and an additional enclosed 8 horse barn. An outdoor arena with lights and roping chutes. The pasture irrigation is automatic so you don't have to chase water around! This home is an entertainers dream with an inground pool just steps away from the covered patio and fire pit. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a five burner gas stove with attached pot filler. Make an appointment today to come look at this beauty?