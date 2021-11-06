5 Bedroom Home in Hollister - $330,000

Be the first to know
There have been three reported mountain lion sightings and four confirmed animal deaths from lions in eastern Twin Falls and Kimberly in the past two weeks.
One person died and two people were taken to hospitals after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 in Twin Falls County.
“I think it’s awesome,” Phillips said on Tuesday. “We needed to see something different in Burley and it happened. I’m pretty excited."
New Idaho liquor store rules attempt to level the playing field and deter overzealous buyers.
College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.
No charges will be filed against Heyburn Police Chief Dan Bristol after an Idaho State Police investigation report was sent to the Twin Falls County prosecutor.
A human has died in Idaho due to rabies for the first time since 1978, health officials said Thursday.
Sun Valley got the kind of publicity it did not want when the novel coronavirus began shutting down businesses and schools in March 2020.
A cattle truck crashed near Interstate 84, blocking a ramp and Idaho Highway 25 for more than five hours Wednesday.
