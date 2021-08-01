 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hazelton - $340,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hazelton - $340,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Hazelton - $340,000

Charming home 30 minutes from both Twin Falls and Burley. Mature trees and large lot give you endless possibilities to create your own backyard oasis. Garden space and RV parking. Patio is ready for your summer BBQ's. Large walk in tile shower in master bath. Large windows throughout home. 2 bedrooms in basement with egress windows. Convert one of the 5 bedrooms into a office/study! Home had a complete remodel and addition completed in 2011.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News