Brand new home, NO HOA or restrictions, Sits on 1 AC, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, modern farm style home. Bring your animals over. This home will have everything you need, close distance to shopping, hospital, school but far enough to enjoy the country living. Oversized 3 car garage over 1000 sqft, large back patio, bonus room, RV parking, custom kitchen cabinets, custom tiled shower with free standing tub, large living room with fireplace, tons of storage space, large master room, hidden pantry door, front sprinkler system, sod and much more. This property is finished and ready for new owners.
5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $765,000
