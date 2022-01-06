5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $750,000

Be the first to know
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a roofing sales and insurance office, two Mini-Cassia men turned the loss into opportunity and launched their own business. Now a celebrity is talking about them.
It was less than a half-hour into the new year before the first baby at St. Luke's Magic Valley was born.
New restaurant Dac’s Q is serving smoked brisket, pulled pork, pastrami, turkey and sausage, all Texas style with hearty side dishes like mac and cheese, ranch beans, sautéed cabbage and kielbasa, cornbread and coleslaw.
JEROME — Due to poor road conditions, Jerome School District will have a snow day Monday.
An Idaho doctor who is under investigation for false claims about COVID-19 vaccines signed a Dec. 15 letter to the Federal Aviation Administration and major airlines that claims pilots cannot be allowed to fly after receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
IDAHO FALLS — On Jan. 1, Montana became the 18th state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, per an election ballot initiative passed…
Poor travel conditions on area roads have caused schools to close.
TWIN FALLS — Snow and dangerous driving conditions have caused schools across south-central Idaho to close Tuesday.
At its first meeting of 2022, the Twin Falls City Council selected a new mayor and vice mayor, bid farewell to two members and welcomed two new members.
A Burley entrepreneur is combining a thriving e-commerce business with a brick and mortar store that markets directly to customers online twice daily via live sales.
