 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $612,500

5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $612,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $612,500

Country living close to town. This beautifully updated 5 bed 3 bath home on 1.72 acres is located a mile north of Curry in between Twin falls and Filer. This home boast 3562 square feet with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, an entertaining area w/ bar and a Indoor Hot Tub! Too many upgrades to list. Room for your RV and horses too. Don't miss out on this one!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News