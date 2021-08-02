 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Filer - $2,485,000

CANYON RIM PROPERTY with Private canyon trail, HORSE PASTURE, 6 STALL BARN, ARENA and RV SHOP. This property has it all - Stunning home secluded on 11.28 acres, a spacious open floor plan with large rock fireplace, sprawling park like grounds, beautiful mature landscaping, & a private backyard terrace that was made for entertaining. Your guests can enjoy fishing, horseback riding or just relax in the hottub enjoying the views.

