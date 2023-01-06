 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Eden - $825,000

Amazing views in all directions and enough land to park all your toys or have your animals. Beautiful new home with 5 bedrooms plus an office and 3 bathrooms this home was just completed and is ready for new owners. Kitchen features upgrades including granite counter tops, built in wine cooler in pantry, double ovens, stainless steel appliances. Master Bathroom has walk in shower with 2 shower heads, dual vanities in the master bathroom and upstairs bathroom. Large, covered patio to host all your outdoor barbeques or enjoy playing games on the outdoor basketball court.

