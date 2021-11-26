5 Bedroom Home in Buhl - $479,000

Be the first to know
A former Mini-Cassia jailer has been accused of having sexual contact with an inmate through a jail cell door slot.
Heyburn city officials removed Dan Bristol as police chief during a special meeting Monday.
A 36-year-old Twin Falls man is in jail after a shooting incident that left him and a Twin Falls police officer injured.
A Burley man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
An unidentified man and a Twin Falls police officer were both taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center following a shooting.
Police investigators in southwestern Idaho now say a 5-year-old boy missing since July was likely abducted.
A woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash west of Burley.
She got $42,451.41 in Supplemental Security Income and $107,293.73 in other benefits for herself and her children by giving wrong information.
Idaho’s public health officials know the coronavirus managed to infect 17,099 fully vaccinated Idahoans since May 15.
As the busiest shopping day of the year approaches, Magic Valley retailers are trying to prepare for anything to happen.
