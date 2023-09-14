An Enviable Country Retreat That Will Excite And Inspire! This luxurious country home built in 2021 with 3,256 sqft, 5 bed, 4 bath, and yes 2 separate garages totaling 8 spaces (RV) sits on 10 acres with full water shares and boast pristine views. There has been nothing spared on this beautiful modern day country style build. The interior will amaze you with its high end finishes throughout. Everything in this residence is custom! Spanning from the stylish cabinets, granite countertops, LVP flooring, gorgeous kitchen set up with propane stove, double oven, 2 dishwashers, double fridge/Freezer, large hidden pantry with loading access from the garage, and so much more! The contemporary split floorpan flows effortlessly and is perfect for entertaining and offers an illustrious style of living. The primary suite is an absolute dream! With dual vanities, large walk in tile shower, an extravagant walk in closet with washer and dryer hook ups. You need to see for yourself to understand the full beauty of this home!