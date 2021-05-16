 Skip to main content
4 Magic Valley school districts welcome new superintendents
New superintendent visits schools

From left, Principal Landon Marlor, Jerome School Superintendent Dale Layne and future Superintendent Pat Charlton take a tour of the Jerome Middle School building in Jerome. Charlton will replace Layne, who is retiring, on July 1.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Superintendents were in the spotlight for much of the past year as school districts decided how to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to more upheaval and retirement throughout Idaho than usual among school boards and administrators.

The Magic Valley is no different.

While not directly tied to the pandemic, four local school districts will have new leaders taking over this summer. These administrators will be tasked with transitioning their respective districts out of a turbulent year and, hopefully, into one that feels a bit more like normal.

