4 Magic Valley school districts welcome new superintendents

Superintendents were in the spotlight for much of the past year as school districts decided how to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to more upheaval and retirement throughout Idaho than usual among school boards and administrators.

The Magic Valley is no different.

While not directly tied to the pandemic, four local school districts will have new leaders taking over this summer. These administrators will be tasked with transitioning their respective districts out of a turbulent year and, hopefully, into one that feels a bit more like normal.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0