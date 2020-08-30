4-H agriculture programs persevere during pandemic

Also in a typical year, Diehl said she would sell her cattle at the Midland County Fairgrounds, however this year, she decided just to show him on Monday and Tuesday and then sell him to a private buyer they have lined up.

Leading up to the show, caring for her steer is a part-time job for the teenager. She said some days before school it requires her to wake up at 4 a.m. to wash, groom, feed and work with him. And, it’s only the best quality hair products feed for him.

“Last year, there would be days I get up at 5:30 a.m., be out there all day – you know, only come in to get something to eat, go to the bathroom – and I wouldn’t come in until 11:30 at night and then it would be the same process in the morning,” she said.

Diehl said often the details and amount of work that goes into raising show animals often goes unnoticed by those who don’t know much about the program.

“When you really get to look into the program, you can see how well we take care of our animals,” she said.

Participating in 4-H has taught Diehl a range of life skills that she can apply elsewhere in her life, from money and time management, how to set and achieve goals, public speaking and networking with other members at regional conferences and events.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone,” she said. “I think the more people that are involved in 4-H, the better. Everyone can learn something.”

