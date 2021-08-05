4 Bedroom Home in Wendell - $875,000

Don't miss this one! Less than 30 minutes from Twin Falls, and easy freeway access to Boise. This home has been beautifully updated inside and out. Mature trees and landscaping complete with water features and small pond. Well House, Garden Shed. Grainery, 30' x 70 Shop. 12' x 40' Addition for RV. 20' x 40' Metal dome building with concrete floor. Fenced area for livestock. 5.454 Ac with underground main line and handlines. Asphalt driveway, and a beautifully manicured lawn.