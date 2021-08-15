 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Wendell - $795,000

YOU FOUND IT! Your next home is finally here. Don't miss out on this spacious four bedroom two and a half bath featuring a large family/living room with all the natural lighting you can ask for, amazing kitchen and walk-in pantry, large deck for that friends/family get together (or if you just want to soak in the view), and a three car garage with plenty of room for your toys. All this and more on a little over two acres of country living just waiting for your personal touch.

