Brand new home, in small town America. Fast close is possible. Ready to move in. Jobs are readily available. Not far from freeway access (1 mile) if commuting to anywhere is needed. 15 minutes to the bridge at Twin Falls from the Wendell on ramp. You will spend that long at the first traffic light! Wendell has all the daily service needs you may have. Room to park RV, no subdivision rules. The garage is fully insulated, so you can have game night on cold winter days. Maybe a folding Ping Pong table? Call your favorite Realtor and come take a look. Listing agent is related to Seller.