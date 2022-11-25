Welcome a beautiful BRAND NEW QUALITY CONSTRUCTION by Goffin Heritage Homes! Every selection made by Goffin Heritage Homes is on purpose and driven by excellence. Located in the brand new Riverbend Subdivision, enjoy the privacy and ease of country living while having the convenience of being just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, & medical facilities. This home features Pella windows, custom cabinetry, oversized butler's pantry, heated tile floor in master bath, water softener, reverse osmosis system, two backyard patios for entertaining, fully completed landscaping, open and spacious split floor plan with 10' ceilings and bright natural light throughout. The 900 sq ft. RV bay + 3 car garage can hold all the toys or be a great shop space! No detail is overlooked in this brand-new custom home! *SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $975,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pickup truck went off road and rolled down mountain, ejecting 3 people.
The display at First Federal Park at Sunway will be lit every evening from Thanksgiving through New Years.
Road was blocked for almost 4 hours
Semi was loaded with 112,000 pounds of barley and couldn't stop in time, police say.
Temperatures are forecast to be more seasonal through Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and overnight lows in the 20s, according to Accuweather.
Police say two men defrauded Twin Falls Walmart and likely hoped to return items for cash at Jerome Walmart.
After nearly two months, law enforcement confirms death
“It’s difficult to express how important she is to the arts in Idaho, and in particular in the Magic Valley,” colleague Shane Brown said.
The Broncos survived a wild final minute to beat the Cowboys and clinch a spot in the Mountain West championship game, which will be played at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 3.
Congratulations to these families!