WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL WESTLAKE Model by Highland Homes! Enjoy the feel of country living while only minutes from town! This home boasts a grand vaulted family room that stretches out to the huge covered patio with an outdoor fireplace. Grand 10' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank floors, chef-grade WOLF appliances and custom cabinetry. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a show-stopping island! Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home located in one of Twin Falls' finest developments.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $974,900
