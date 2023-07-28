Best location in town!!! Come out and check this beautiful home that has to many features to list: Pella windows, outdoor balcony looking the at the canyon, two bedrooms upstairs have their own full bathrooms, upstairs office/ 4th bedroom and family sitting area. Oversize pantry, laundry room that set off to the back of the house. Separate closed off area in the back of the garage that can be used for a gym or hobby room. Lvl and Lvp flooring throughout house. Gas cook top, double ovens, granite throughout the house, large kitchen island for entertaining, separate dining room, beautiful master bedroom downstairs with dual vanities large walk-in his and her closets. Lots of built ins, gas fireplace, open kitchen/living room concept. Completely fenced back yard featuring and it is fully landscaped with lots of outdoor dining/entertaining room. Covered back and front patio, large back yard, and cool down in12x32 low maintenance in ground salt swimming pool on this hot Summer days, and much more...