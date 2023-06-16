WELCOME TO THE BEAUTIFUL WESTLAKE Model by Highland Homes! Enjoy the feel of country living while only minutes from town! This home boasts a grand vaulted family room that stretches out to the huge covered patio with an outdoor fireplace. Grand 10' ceilings throughout, luxury vinyl plank floors, chef-grade WOLF appliances and custom cabinetry. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a show-stopping island! Enjoy the best of functionality and supreme quality craftsmanship in this luxury home located in one of Twin Falls' finest developments.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $949,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lock was cut off storage unit and $7,000 in items were removed, but was it just a mistake?
Six Magic Valley rodeo contestants won Idaho high school state championships in Pocatello this week — including Jerome's Winn Southwick and Tu…
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Death notices for Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Man testifies it started with an invitation to have beer and use marijuana