NEW REDUCED PRICE! Welcome a beautiful BRAND NEW QUALITY CONSTRUCTION by Goffin Heritage Homes! Every selection made by Goffin Heritage Homes is on purpose and driven by excellence. Located in the brand new Riverbend Subdivision, enjoy the privacy and ease of country living while having the convenience of being just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, & medical facilities. This home features Pella windows, custom cabinetry, oversized butler's pantry, heated tile floor in master bath, water softener, reverse osmosis system, two backyard patios for entertaining, fully completed landscaping, open and spacious split floor plan with 10' ceilings and bright natural light throughout. The 900 sq ft. RV bay + 3 car garage can hold all the toys or be a great shop space! No detail is overlooked in this brand-new custom home! *SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $910,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are tacos, burritos, crepes and coffee
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Gun went off during unloading process
Twin Falls Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said Thursday he was reviewing whether the charge of aggravated battery should be amended.
To remain popular and keep guests returning for more, Disney parks have said goodbye to many old rides over the years.
Police: Suspect said he “blacked out and snapped”
Police found 90 videos that were secretly recorded of a minor girl, according to court records
Gibson accused of driving car before man was fatally shot by police
When the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo opens Thursday night, Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno will be there for the first time, one of five Idaho cowboys among the 120 contestants at the season-ending spectacular in Las Vegas.
“I just did not know. In any way,” says Erin O’Malley of Charlotte, North Carolina, who believed she was unable to bear children.