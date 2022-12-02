4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $910,000

NEW REDUCED PRICE! Welcome a beautiful BRAND NEW QUALITY CONSTRUCTION by Goffin Heritage Homes! Every selection made by Goffin Heritage Homes is on purpose and driven by excellence. Located in the brand new Riverbend Subdivision, enjoy the privacy and ease of country living while having the convenience of being just minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, & medical facilities. This home features Pella windows, custom cabinetry, oversized butler's pantry, heated tile floor in master bath, water softener, reverse osmosis system, two backyard patios for entertaining, fully completed landscaping, open and spacious split floor plan with 10' ceilings and bright natural light throughout. The 900 sq ft. RV bay + 3 car garage can hold all the toys or be a great shop space! No detail is overlooked in this brand-new custom home! *SEE VIRTUAL TOUR*