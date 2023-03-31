Classic contemporary new construction home in gated community. home includes 4 bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms, 2 wet bars, one in upstairs bonus room and one on the main floor. Master shower has flower head and 4 computerized body jets and a hand held head, free standing tub, tile floors and tile shower. LVP throughout rest of home. Surround sound in living room, 10 x 5 center island in the kitchen with a glass garage door pass through for access to patio entertaining. outdoor kitchen which includes BBQ, Pit Boss smoker, built in cooler and mini fridge. patio is 20x70 with surround sound fans. Security System. Shop to be built for $90,000.00 (30x50)