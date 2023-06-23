Here is this years Parade home by CA Homes that is a crowd favorite. This Beautiful home features a single level split floor plan, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, 3 car garage, kitchen appliances. Kitchen counter tops are quartz, flooring is luxury vinyl plank, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms, walk in shower in master bath, dual vanities, large closets, tons of storage. Custom cabinets and lighting throughout the home. Home is a to be built and waiting final approval of subdivision. Pictures are of the parade home and is planned to be built with the same upgrades builder reserves the right to make changes prior to offers.