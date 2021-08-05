4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $875,000

This stunning custom-built home is located in the popular subdivision of Rock Creek Point in Twin Falls. This property features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, hickory cabinets, and skip-sawn hickory wood floors throughout the home. The open floor plan of this home makes it perfect for entertaining guests or for the family to gather together. The property also features a 3-car garage, a large manicured yard, and an extended covered back patio.