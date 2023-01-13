4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $870,000

MEET THE PARKER! EXTRAORDINARY DESIGN & STYLE FOUND IN THIS GORGEOUS HOME that was featured in this year’s 2022 PARADE OF HOMES. This roomy MEG CONSTRUCTION home is located in the new NE Twin Falls Preserve development near shopping, restaurants and our Snake River Canyon-rim trail. Features include a butler's pantry, professional gas range, large open great room with gas fireplace complete with a cast stone surround, beautiful patio space, his & hers vanities, 2 master closets, quartz counter-tops throughout, gourmet chef's kitchen with lots of storage, 3 full luxury baths, oversized laundry room with sink, storage room with attic access in garage, bonus space upstairs and complete professional landscaping in large, play-space backyard.