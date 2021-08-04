4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,999

Another amazing build by Iron Oaks Custom Homes. Nestled in highly sough after Morning Sun Sub. This single level 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with an office, sitting on .248 of an acre, boasts full stucco exterior with rock accent. 14' Ceiling in the main living area, 10' Ceiling in the bedrooms, custom cabinets, granite countertops, butlers pantry, tile showers, large oversize double sliding doors that open up to the grand patio, large custom windows for natural light. Make this modern day charmer yours today!