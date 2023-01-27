 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,900

REDUCED! This home was featured on the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes and is full of beautiful finishes including walk in tiled shower, granite and quartz countertops throughout, wood shelving and accents, deco tile accents, and tons of space and storage. Landscaping is scheduled to be completed before winter and this home will be ready to move in very soon!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News