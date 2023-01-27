REDUCED! This home was featured on the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes and is full of beautiful finishes including walk in tiled shower, granite and quartz countertops throughout, wood shelving and accents, deco tile accents, and tons of space and storage. Landscaping is scheduled to be completed before winter and this home will be ready to move in very soon!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.
KIGGINS: I heard something this week that I can’t stop thinking about. Actually, I’m still trying to comprehend the numbers.
The family of a father and son who were killed when their truck plunged over Salmon Falls Dam in 2020 are suing for negligence and wrongful death.
Someone will need to catch thief in act, auction yard owner says
A returning player holds himself to a higher standard while averaging 16 points a game
Death notices for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A 21-year-old Jerome man was taken to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, police say.
April 13, 1988—Jan. 19, 2023