European style living overlooking the many moods of the Snake River Canyon. The great room, master suite , kitchen and dining with transitional living on the deck are all upstairs overlooking the Perrine Bridge and canyon. Patio balcony is 17x13, 221 square feet. The Scandinavian-inspired design is accentuated by linear simplicity and bright, crisp white walls. Additional bedrooms and garage are on the main floor. This is a James Ray one of a kind build. Sprinkler system is installed with a landscape plan to be fully executed by the end of May, weather permitting. Already on a quiet street, this home is tucked away at the interior of a cul-de-sac ensuring little traffic. The property is totally accessible to all amenities on the NW side of town i.e. hospital, medical, Walmart, Costco and a variety of eateries. Idaho's best canyon breezes and scenic overlooks are found here.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $798,000
