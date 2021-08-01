 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $797,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $797,900

4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $797,900

Welcome Home! This hidden gem offers an open floor plan of 4 bed/3.5 baths with beautiful natural light and such an inviting feel is ready for the new owners. Endless possibilities with tons of storage and room for all! The pristine landscaping and hard to find acreage is fully fenced and offers a small barn with two animal stalls and small storage shop with electricity. Multiple areas for outside dining and/or entertainment at end of a cul-de-sac will provide a private dream home with no CC&R'S

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News