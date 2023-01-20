4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $795,000

This James Ray Custom built home sits in a cul-de-sac with a serene setting close to the Snake River. Walking into this home you will notice all the arched doorways that lead you into a large great room and the open concept kitchen. The high ceilings and natural lighting brings out the bright clean structure of the home. With 4 total bedrooms and an over sized bonus room there is tons of space for everyone! The 1000+ sq ft 3 car garage has optimal room for your cars and all your toys. The backyard has a large covered patio for dinners, entertainment and more!