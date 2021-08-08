4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $775,000

Quiet country living!! Wide gated pasture/acreage for Animals/Privacy, RV Parking, Large Circular driveway, No HOA's/ CC&R's, Large windows and skylights,2 separate living spaces w/ private entrances, Fruit Tree's, Garden space, Large covered patio deck, Spacious Livingroom, New LVP flooring, some remodeling in kitchen, Water Softener system. Don't miss this rare opportunity to turn this large beautiful home with privacy and acreage in Twin Falls, into your home and start living the life you have wanted!