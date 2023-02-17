BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION W/ ACREAGE! This rare nearly 2 acre property was just finished Dec 2022. The main floor is 1300sf and the finished basement is 540sf. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has beautiful tile work through, and hard surface flooring. The newly constructed home opens up to a beautiful stained wood deck with railing. There are two detached buildings. The detached shed is 24'x13' with a full heated basement, an overhead door and metal roof. The detached shop is 56'x30' with two 2 car and one single car overhead doors with electricity, with a metal roof. The yard is landscaped with sprinklers and sod. You must see this property! Beautiful views on 1.93 acres! Home comes with a 1 year builder warranty from the seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $769,900
