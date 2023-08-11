ACREAGE/HORSE PROPERTY Welcome to this stunning brand new construction home located at 2843 East 3500 North. Situated on a spacious 1.93-acre lot, this house offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and rural charm. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, there is plenty of space for the whole family. The finished basement provides additional living or entertainment areas. You'll love the hard surface flooring throughout the home and the custom tiled showers in the bathrooms. Outside, you'll find a stained wood deck with railing, perfect for enjoying the beautiful views. The property also includes a 24x13 detached heated shed with a basement and a 56x30 shop with 5 bays, overhead doors, and power. The landscaped front and back yards are equipped with sprinklers for easy maintenance. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity! A 1-year builder warranty is included for added peace of mind.