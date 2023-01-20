 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $750,000

Updated Exterior Photos Coming Soon. WELCOME TO THE GILBRETH! Engaging single-level residence located in the prestigious Morning Sun Subdivision near the new Pillar Falls Elementary school. This MEG CONSTRUCTION HOME features striking amenities and upgrades throughout including an open floor plan, large spacious rooms, gourmet kitchen, luxury baths, fireside warmth, flex-room, spacious mud-room, and play-space backyard.

