4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $749,000

A forensic audit and investigations by Twin Falls police and the Idaho Attorney General's office have exonerated the former director of the senior center who was fired by the board of directors over concerns of mismanagement of funds.
Two missing Oregon women were found in an Idaho forest Friday, the mother dead from the elements and the disabled daughter alive with their broken down vehicle.
A semi hauling a cattle trailer failed to stop at a traffic light Wednesday and hit an SUV, injuring multiple people, police said.
Fire crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at the old Twin Falls Clinic building near City Park and St. Edward's Catholic Church.
“Our hearts go out to the family of this child,” Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health, said in a written statement. “Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.”
There have been three reported mountain lion sightings and four confirmed animal deaths from lions in eastern Twin Falls and Kimberly in the past two weeks.
TWIN FALLS — When Edson Miller took over ownership of the Twin Falls Cemetery in April, he began to identify a number of equipment and infrast…
Days after a mistrial was declared in the case against him, Steve Pankey's attorney left the case.
The decision on how to fill Heyburn's top police department leadership role moving forward rests on the mayor's shoulders.
Opinion: Idaho State Police “flagged” Jacob Bergquist when he was spotted open carrying in the Idaho State Capitol, seeking an audience with Gov. Brad Little....
