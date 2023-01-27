Yes It is DONE! This great looking 2023 built home is Located in PRIME location, just minutes away from Canyon Rim in NW Twin Falls. Great looking curb appeal and entry features LVP floors, a gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stonework and natural light. Quartz and granite countertops, with distressed looking cabinets, an oversized island & top rated appliances, hidden pantry. The large master suite includes lots of natural light, a walk-in closet, dual bathroom vanities, walk-in shower & a soaking tub. Custom trim and tile work, beautiful mudroom, oversized 3 car garage, space for RV Parking on side of the house. This home have hot water circulation pump, Pella windows, nice size back and side yard, full gutters, bonus room as a 5th bedroom or an office with full bathroom and closet, more homes available on that street, call today!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $749,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho's 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.
KIGGINS: I heard something this week that I can’t stop thinking about. Actually, I’m still trying to comprehend the numbers.
The family of a father and son who were killed when their truck plunged over Salmon Falls Dam in 2020 are suing for negligence and wrongful death.
Someone will need to catch thief in act, auction yard owner says
A returning player holds himself to a higher standard while averaging 16 points a game
Death notices for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
A 21-year-old Jerome man was taken to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93, police say.
April 13, 1988—Jan. 19, 2023