Welcome to this luxury listing at Canyon Village Circle. The home located on a quiet cul-de-sac boasts elegance and craftsmanship with high-quality finishes that elevate the living space. The great room has 14-foot ceilings that create an open and grand feel throughout the home. The kitchen is a cook’s delight with a commercial oven, over-sized custom cabinets, walk-in pantry and beautiful quartz countertops. The 4 bedrooms and 3 baths offer lots of space for family and guests. The master bath is a true oasis with large walk-in shower, tub and heated floors. A large 4-car garage (one tandem bay) provides ample storage and the RV parking provides a place for the toys. Unwind in the fully fenced backyard with a covered back patio, a private hot tub pad with hookups ready for your new spa and a second floor balcony with views of the Snake River canyon. This NE Twin Falls location is unbeatable with easy access to picturesque canyon trails and close to shopping and amenities making everyday convenience a reality.