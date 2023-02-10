Better than new! Picture yourself living in the comfort of this modern-french-beauty! Masterfully designed & built by MEG Construction for elegant entertaining and everyday living. Features include a gorgeous gourmet kitchen with a Kucht PRO oven range, a bright & airy office, a large upstairs family or theater room, and a new pergola patio area with a hot tub in the fully landscaped backyard. It's ALL the space for relaxation or entertaining that you could ever need. You couldn't ask for a better neighborhood or location! Schedule your private showing to experience this home-sweet-home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $733,900
