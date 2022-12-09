NEW TURN KEY HOME. Full yard, sprinkler, fence and RV Garage. Granite countertops and Hardwood flooring. Spacious floor plan with all the extras. If you love outdoor living, then you will enjoy the huge covered patio. This home is truly an experience. RV Garage is 40ft long x 16ft wide.
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Falls - $725,000
